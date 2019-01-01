Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Uganda hold Burkina Faso to draw

The Cranes began their Afcon qualifying campaign with a point on the road in Ouagadougou

Uganda's bid to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals got off to a decent start after a goalless draw against Burkina Faso in a Group B encounter at the Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou.

With Malawi edging South Sudan 1-0 in another Group B encounter earlier in the day, Uganda avoided defeat on foreign soil, earning themselves a point on the road.

Having qualified for the last two Afcon editions, Uganda proved that they were no pushovers against a Burkinabe side dominated by Europe-based players.

Key players like captain Denis Onyango, Miya Farouk, Emmanuel Okwi and Joseph Ochaya started for Uganda

Ochaya cleared the ball off the goal line with Onyango well-beaten as the hosts nearly took the lead midway the first half.

Burkina Faso had more chances at goal but lacked the final touch as the first half ended 0-0.

Okwi was denied by the woodwork six minutes after the restart after a header from a corner kick.

The decision by Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo to introduce star players Aristide Bance and Alain Traore in the second half did not help matters for the hosts, who struggled to create chances after the break.

But their introduction did not improve the Stallions' fortunes as the Uganda defence remained firm to hold on for a draw.

Uganda will now host Malawi in their next match on Sunday while Burkina Faso travel to face South Sudan on the same day.