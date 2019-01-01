Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Okello and Bayo destined to be great Uganda players - Onyango

The two forwards featured as the Cranes dispatched Malawi on Sunday in Namboole to go top of Group B with four points

Uganda captain Dennis Onyango has tipped both Allan Okello and Fahad Bayo to be great players for the national team in future.

The two players were part of the Cranes team which defeated Malawi 2-0 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Mandela National Stadium on Sunday, and Onyango praised the duo for how they performed.

Bayo scored the second goal as Uganda picked up first Group B win at home.

“The coach gave him [Allan Okello] the proper minutes and he used them well. Slowly by slowly he will get used to and become a key member of the team,” Onyango told Kawowo Sports.

“Okello will surely be the star of the team as times goes on.

“It is good we have seen young players into the team. [Fahad] Bayo made his senior team debut and performed well and he will gradually be an important player for the team.”

Meanwhile, Okello revealed what head coach Johnathan McKinstry told him before he stepped onto the pitch and made his debut.

“He [McKinstry] told me to go and enjoy myself, do my best as I play always and that I should not have to be under pressure despite this being my debut,” the KCCA FC youngster said.

“I’m happy as a player to make my debut with the senior national team. It was important the team got maximum points, everyone worked hard to make sure we got three points.

“I know this is just a start for me but I believe this motivates me to work harder and keep going. I thank my fellow players for the good reception they gave me and the coaches for the trust and giving me the opportunity.”

Since making his club debut in 2017, Okello has gone on to secure his place in KCCA's first team.