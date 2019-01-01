Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Migne slams Tanzania's 'disgraceful' win over Equatorial Guinea

The former Harambee Stars coach was not convinced with the manner in which the Taifa Stars got victory on Friday

Equatorial Guinea coach Sebastien Migne and captain Emilio Nsue Lopez have criticised the way in which Tanzania won the 2021 Afcon qualifier in Dar es Salaam.

Equatorial Guinea took the lead through Pedro Obiang in the 15th minute but went on to lose the game at the Uhuru National Stadium 2-1, and Migne and his captain have said their opponents did not achieve the victory in a fair manner.

Tanzania equalised in the 68th minute via Simon Msuva before Salum Abubakar struck in added time to hand the Taifa Stars a maiden win in Group J.

Abubakar struck his goal after colliding and bringing down an Equatorial Guinean player, an act which made Migne very angry.

“It was a disgrace [the manner in which Tanzania took the lead] but if they are happy to win like that, then it is very sad,” a seemingly angry Migne told reporters as he made his way into the dressing room.

Lopez was even angrier and claimed the victory should not be celebrated at all because it was derived in a very ugly manner.

"Congratulations to this country [Tanzania]. If one should win a game then they should not win it like the way they have done. Let the game be won on a fair playground and this for me is an embarrassing win for Tanzania," the Apollon Limassol star fumed.

"This is not the way to win a game anyway congratulations to this country. It was an embarrassing game but we do not worry because Tanzania will come to Equatorial Guinea."

The loss means Nzalang Nacional and Libya are the only sides without points in the group going into the second matches.