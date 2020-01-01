Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: McKinstry defends decision to summon England-based stars

The Irish tactician believes the three players called up will prove why they deserve to be included in the Cranes team

Uganda national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry has defended his decision to include three England-based stars in the squad to face South Sudan in an African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

Karl Ikpeazu, Jayden Onen, and Elvis Okello Bwomono were all included in the squad which was named on Thursday and McKinstry feels the trio have something to offer to the team now and in the future.

“[Elvis] Bwomono is a 21-year-old player born in Gulu but raised in Kampala before moving to England. He broke into the South End team at 18 and has played a number of matches. He is enthusiastic to play for his country and he will offer competition at right-back,” McKinstry told The Daily Monitor.

Midfielder Onen is expected to fill Farouk Miya's void and the Irish coach has compared his capabilities to Englishman Jadon Sancho.

“He grew up at Arsenal before transferring to Brentford. He has potential can play as in the centre of midfield, attacking midfielder, play on left and right, he has a similar style to [Jadon] Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, very fast player can contribute now and in ten years just like Bwomono,” said McKinstry.

“He is tall (6’3), brings other players in the game and will bring something new to the team,” the 34-year old tactician said on Ikpeazu.

“We are confident that these three boys are coming in to compete and show they merit a place on the team.”

Meanwhile, South Sudan's head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong has revealed they understand the importance of the two matches against Uganda Cranes.

“We are not taking anything for granted because we know these two matches against Uganda are very important for us since we have not yet won any match in the qualifiers,” Besong told Kawowo Sports.

The teams will meet on March 28 in Kampala before the return leg on March 31, 2020, at El- Hilal stadium in Khartoum, Sudan.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Masinde Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al-Hilal, Sudan).

Defenders: Nicholas Wadada, Elvis Okello Bwomono, Joseph Ochaya, Ronald Mukiibi, Timothy Awany, Brevis Mugabi.

Midfielders: Mike Azira, Jayden Onen, Taddeo Lwanga, Aucho Khalid, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Abdu Lumala, Allan Kyambadde, Alexis Bakka, Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru.