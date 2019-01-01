Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kaberia accuses FKF of demanding cash to pay Harambee Stars bills

The tug of war between the federation and the government has been witnessed just a day before the team plays their group's opening match

Sports Principal Secretary Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia has faulted the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for the hotel crisis Harambee Stars are facing in Egypt.

The national football team risk being ejected from the hotel in Egypt after their accommodation was not been paid for, but Kaberia claims the FKF is at fault for not providing the government with the necessary details, saying they wanted the money in cash.

The Harambee Stars are in Egypt for their opening Group G match against the Pharaohs on Thursday.

“We have been asking the federation to send us account details for the hotel they are staying in Egypt but this has not happened,” Kaberia told Goal.

“We cannot send money without the details needed. FKF also wanted money in cash but the government told them to provide the invoice so the payment can be made directly to the hotel.”

In an earlier interview with Goal, FKF president Nick Mwendwa claimed the government delay in releasing the money was to blame for the looming crisis about to hit the Harambee Stars, just hours before their clash against the record Afcon winners.

“Since Friday Ministry officials have been promising that they will settle the payment, regrettably, this has not happened. We have since been informed by the hotel the team will be evicted and a few members of the technical team detained until payment is done,” Mwendwa said.

Article continues below

The government and FKF have been accusing one another of the financial crisis which has been experienced for both the men and women's national teams.

Before the Harambee Starlets faced Ghana and Zambia for the Olympic qualifiers last week, the two bodies traded accusations.