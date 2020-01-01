Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana coach names first squad as major casualties emerge

A roster of 23 players has been unveiled for back-to-back games against Sudan later this month

New Ghana coach CK Akonnor has left Kwadwo Asamoah and Asamoah Gyan out of his first squad since assuming duty, as a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan beckons.

Other regulars such as Christian Atsu of Newcastle United, Real Mallorca duo Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman (injured), Columbus Crew duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah, as well as Abdul Majeed Waris, John Boye and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, have also been snubbed.

Leicester City's Daniel Amartey is also missing as he continues recovery from a long-term injury, a similar situation to that of Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp.

More teams

Real Valladolid youngster Mohammed Salisu, whose fine performances in La Liga this season has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, has been overlooked after being unable to report for his maiden call-up for games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November last year.

English-born and new Brentford winger Tariq Fosu, Israel-based Eugene Ansah and the home-based trio of Richard Atta, Kwadwo Amoako and Habib Mohamed have been invited for the first time.

There are also returns for Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and 32-year-old Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed.

Ghana, leaders in Group C after matchday two, host Sudan in Cape Coast on Mach 27 before travelling for the return encounter two days later.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)

Full-backs: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

Centre-backs: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

Article continues below

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark)

Wingers: Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)