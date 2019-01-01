Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Blow for Uganda as injured Mukiibi Ronald pulls out

Fufa has confirmed the Ostersunds FK star will not join his teammates for Wednesday's match in Ouagadougou

Uganda have been dealt a late injury blow after defender Mukiibi Ronald pulled out of the squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) confirmed the Ostersunds FK player was injured during his club duties and will not be involved in the upcoming Group B qualifier.

Whether head coach Johnathan McKinstry will replace the defender has not been communicated by Fufa yet.

"[Mukiibi] Ronald has pulled out because of an injury sustained in his club's game," the federation said in a statement on their Facebook page.

"Abdu Lumala has arrived in Ouagadougou and he was received by national teams' officer Paul Mukatabala. He will be joined by Patrick Kaddu later tonight [Monday]. Luwagga Kizito, Muleme Isaac, Awany Timothy, Bbakka Alexis, Michael Azira and Mugabi Bevis will connect to Ouagadougou from their clubs tomorrow [Tuesday],"

Uganda are set to participate in the African Nations Championship (Chan), Afcon and 2022 World Cup competitions in the coming months, and McKinstry earlier spoke of his approach to this run of games.

“Our approach will be the same. It doesn’t matter whether home-based or foreign-based players. We are all one and the same. Whether against Burkina Faso away, Malawi at home or Cecafa in December, our style is the same.” McKinstry said in an earlier interview with Daily Monitor.

“Maybe one day or two before the game, we can make some small tweaks here and there. No dream players; just committed players to give me the best team combination. And this is your time to show me that ‘hey, I can be part of that best team.'”

Uganda players are expected to leave for Burkina Faso on November 12 just a day before the opening group match in Ouagadougou.

On November 17, they will welcome Malawi in the second qualifier at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.