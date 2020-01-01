Afcon 2021 Qualifier: I will prove my worth for Uganda - Bbaka

The striker has promised to show his quality for the Johnathan McKinstry side in their national team assignment

Uganda striker Alexis Bbaka has promised to prove he deserves to be in the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan.

The 24-year old striker who turns out for Swedish outfit UMEA is among 20 foreign-based players who were summoned by Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry. The forward will be hoping to make his third appearance for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup champions.

"To serve the country is always a big honour," Bbaka is quoted by Kawowo.

More teams

"I am delighted for the opportunity presented by the technical team especially coach McKinstry for his continued trust and support. I promise to prove my worth. I believe in myself and I know I will bring quality to the team,” Bbakka remarked.

Article continues below

Bbaka made his debut for the East Africa side in a friendly match against Turkmenistan and later on against Burkina Faso in the 0-0 draw in the 2021 Afcon qualifier.

He will have to battle with Anthony Mubiru, Emmanuel Okwi, Abdu Lumala and Allan Kyambadde for a starting berth.

Cranes will host South Sudan on March 28th with the return leg set to be played three days later. Uganda have collected four points and are leading Group B while South Sudan have lost twice and are at the bottom of the table.