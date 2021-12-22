Afcon 2021: Orlando Pirates’ Mhango headlines Malawi’s provisional squad

Malawi have named a 30-man provisional squad for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.





In a list dominated by local-based professionals, coach Meck Mwase would be hoping to lead the country to a successful outing at the biennial African football showpiece.

Be Forward Wanderers quartet of William Thole, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi and Yamikani Chester made the cut alongside Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango as well as Baroka FC’s Richard Mbulu.

Whereas the trio of Clever Mkungula, Innocent Nyasulu and Norchard Chimbalanga were overlooked from the squad hoping to list the African diadem for the very first time.

In case of injuries, thirteen players led that boasts Hassan Kajoke, Brighton Munthali and Vincent Nyangulu have been placed on standby.

Judging by coach Mwase’s list, a number of hopefuls currently on the fringes of the fold will be given an opportunity in training to prove their worth.

A final selection call will be made before the close of 2021, ahead of their Afcon opener against Guinea on January 10 inside the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam.

Four days later, they will square up against Zimbabwe before trying Senegal for size in their last group game on January 18.

Malawi squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers), Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Thom (Silver Strikers)

Defenders: Limbikani Mzava (Amazulu), Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City), Nickson Nyasulu, Mark Fodya (Silver Strikers), Sankhani Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets), Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets), Lawrence Chaziya (CIVO Sporting), Paul Ndlovu (Mafco), Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers)

Midfielders: John Banda (UD Songo), Charles Petro (Sheriff Tiraspol), Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Gerald Phiri Junior (Al Hilal).

Strikers: Robin Ngalande (St. George), Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers), Schumacker Kuwali (UD Songo), Francisco Madinga (FC Dilla Gori), Peter Banda (Simba Sporting Club), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers), Richard Mbulu (Baroka FC), Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City), Henry Kumwenda (Butler Bulldogs), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates), Stain Davie (Silver Strikers)

Standby

Richard Chipuwa, Clever Mkungula, Nikson Nyansulu, Blessings Mpokera, Alick Lungu, Norchard Chimbalanga, Blessings Tembo, Tawonga Chimodzi, Loyd Njaliwa, Misheck Seleman, Hassan Kajoke, Brighton Munthali, Vincent Nyangulu