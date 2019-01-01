Afcon 2021: Musa, Akpeyi return for Nigeria’s clashes against Benin and Lesotho

Having been out of the Super Eagles owing to contrasting reasons, the players are back for November’s qualifiers against the Squirrels and Crocodiles

Ahmed Musa and Daniel Akpeyi made Nigeria’s 21-man squad for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Musa had been out of action following a knee injury picked up during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Professional League clash against Al Fateh, while Akpeyi lost his place to injured Francis Uzoho.

After missing the international friendly against Brazil, Samuel Kalu is back into Gernot Rohr’s squad alongside Mikel Agu and Leganes’ Kenneth Omeruo.

Granada’s Ramon Azeez, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo are also among the players expected for the games.

Nigeria welcome the Squirrels to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Novermber 13 before heading to Maseru as guests of the Crocodiles four days later.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Article continues below

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)

Standby: Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England)