Afcon 2021: Keister hits out after receiving death threats over Sierra Leone selection

Sierra Leone coach John Keister has revealed he was sent death threats a day before he announced his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans – who are making their third appearance at the African football showpiece – named a 28-man squad headlined by HIFK’s Kei Kamara as they hope to challenge for the top prize in Cameroon.

Nonetheless, their handler disclosed that he was intimidated a day prior to the announcement for including certain players – an incident he reported to the police.

In a chat with BBC Sport Africa, the 51-year-old narrated his ordeal while expressing his discontent with the happening.

"I think it's very, very sad that it has to come to this," said Keister.

"Whatever walk of life you are in, nobody deserves that.

"I don't think it should get to that point where my life is being threatened because people feel players should be in [the squad] - and if they are not, this is what they are going to do."m

Keister – who played for Sierra Leone senior national team between 2000 to 2002 – qualified the West African for Afcon for the first time since 1996, picking a ticket alongside Nigeria in Group L that boast Benin Republic and Lesotho.

"We have come a long way [so] there's no reason for [the death threats]," he continued.

"I've got family, I look after these boys and I have a job to do. It gets me angry and for me, where I have come from and my background, I feel there is something I need to do about it.

"Regardless of the job, I need to do something about it."

Making the squad is former England international Steven Caulker, Randers’ Alhaji Kamara and SC Cambuur’s Issa Kallon.

The Leone Stars are zoned in Group E with reigning African champions Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea.

They will begin their campaign on January 11 against the Desert Foxes at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Sierra Leone Afcon 2021 squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed N Kamara (East End Lions, Sierra Leone), Ibrahim Sesay (Bo Rangers, Sierra Leone), Isaac Caulker (FC Kallon, Sierra Leone).

Defenders: Yeami Dunia, Saidu Mansaray (both Bo Rangers, Sierra Leone), Osman Kakay (QPR, England) Kevin Wright (Unattached), Steven Caulker (Gaziantep, Turkey), David Sesay (Wealdstone, England), Umaru Bangura (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland), Daniel Francis (Rot Weiss Ahlen, Germany).

Midfielders: Mohamed Kamara (Unattached), John Bankole Kamara (Kesla, Azerbaijan), Abu Dumbuya (East End Lions, Sierra Leone), Saidu Bah Kamara, Prince Barrie (both Bo Rangers, Sierra Leone), Kwame Quee (Vikingur Reykjavic, Iceland), Saidu Fofana (FC Kallon, Sierra Leone), Issa Kallon (SC Cambuur, Netherlands), Idris Kanu (Peterborough United, England), Alhassan Koroma (Real Balompedica Linense, Spain).

Forwards: Musa Noah Kamara (Bo Rangers, Sierra Leone), Augustine Williams (LA Galaxy, USA), Mustapha Bundu (AGF, Denmark), Alhaji Kamara (Randers, Denmark), Sullay Kaikai (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Mohamed Buya Turay (Henan Songshan, China), Kei Ansu Kamara (HIFK, Finland).