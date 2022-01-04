Afcon 2021: ‘Ighalo and Iheanacho are quality’ – Super Eagles still potent without Osimhen

Tony Edjomariegwe has warned Nigeria’s attack will remain a force to be reckoned with for teams participating in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite the absence of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Italy-based striker was left out owing to injury concerns and having contracted Covid-19.

To make matters worse, Paul Onuachu is not fit to take part in the 33rd edition of the African football showpiece due to injury, while Emmanuel Dennis – who has enjoyed a good run at Watford – was allegedly denied permission by the Premier League outfit.

The absence of these players would seem to render the Super Eagles’ difficult task impossible, but the Al-Merrikh striker has warned not to underestimate the team's other attackers.

“The absence of Osimhen no doubt is a big blow for the Super Eagles, but trust me, the squad has other great players who can get the job done in Cameroon,” Edjomariegwe told GOAL.

“We must have it in mind that [Odion] Ighalo – who was topscorer in Egypt 2019 – is part of this squad to Cameroon, while Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi and Peter Olayinka can wreak havoc against any team.

“So, if the likes of Egypt and other teams in the competition think that Nigeria are understrength because of the absence of the Napoli man, then they could get the shockers of their life as Ighalo and Iheanacho are also quality players.”

The three-time African champions are zoned in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan, with their opening game coming against the Pharaohs on January 11 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

For Edjomariegwe, Eguavoen’s team can shock the rest of Africa to lift a fourth African diadem.

“Many feel Egypt will tear the Super Eagles apart because they have Mohamed Salah in their team, but I have to say that the result will be decided after 90 minutes,” he continued.

“No doubt that the match against the North Africans will be tough but I see them getting the job done as well as beating other teams in Group D to qualify.

“In the knockout phase, anything can happen and something tells me that the Eagles will shock everyone to win a fourth African title. This is very possible.”

Nigeria finished third in their last outing in Egypt after defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place play-off with Ighalo scoring the only goal at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.