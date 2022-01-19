Afcon 2021: Ghana government summons FA after disappointment

The Ghana Football Association is to appear before the Ministry of Youth and Sports to answer questions concerning the nation’s underwhelming performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The West Africans’ hopes of ruling the continent for a fifth time ended in disappointment following a shock 3-2 loss to debutants Comoros in their last group game on Tuesday.



The result put the Black Stars bottom of the table in Group C and brought their campaign to an end.



“The entire country is extremely disappointed by the abysmal performance and early exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports shares in this sentiment,” a letter signed by the Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif on Wednesday reads.



“With the government providing the team all the needed logistical and financial support, including resources for preparation and participation in the qualifier stage to the tournament, and eventually a pre-tournament camping in Qatar, the Ministry is particularly disappointed with the team’s performance.



“The Ministry has summoned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) leadership to an emergency meeting scheduled for Friday 21st January, 2022 to urgently discuss and take decisions aimed at salvaging the performance of the Black Stars, especially in the next set of games.



“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to taking urgent steps to ensure that the Black Stars is restored to its status as a symbol of national pride to all Ghanaians and a powerhouse of African football.”

Statement on the performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/exYTTRzCWW — Ministry of Youth & Sports-Gh (@moysgovgh) January 19, 2022





Tuesday’s disappointment is the first time since 2006 Ghana have failed to go past the group stage at Afcon.



The Black Stars opened their tournament with a 1-0 loss to Morocco, before drawing 1-1 with Gabon in their second group game.



By their matchday three loss, Ghana ended their adventure without a single win for the first time in the group stage of the continental showpiece.



At the 2019 edition in Egypt, Ghana were knocked out by Tunisia in the Round of 16, also their first time since 2006 failing to make it to the quarter-final of the championship.