Afcon 2021: Geremi reveals his conversation with Cameroon star Aboubakar

Former Real Madrid midfielder Geremi Njitap revealed his conversation with Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar prior to the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Geremi met the Al Nassr star on a plane and he was able to advise the Indomitable Lions talisman to give his all and lead the team to glory in Cameroon.

Aboubakar, on his part, is living up to expectations with his leadership role in Antonio Conceicao’s team and the five goals he's scored, which make him the tournament’s current top scorer.

When asked about Aboubakar's influence on the team, Geremi told GOAL: "I think that’s one of his goals, I was lucky to travel with him when he was coming to join the team before the beginning of this tournament and we had a long conversation.

“My advice to him was this is his biggest opportunity, playing Afcon in Cameroon, in front of your countrymen that they are lucky to play for us and they should take the opportunity to write their names in the history of the country’s football.

“He replied that he is very motivated and he will do his best. So now, I think what he said to me is just coming to pass. I wish him all the best to continue like that.”

Aboubakar was part of the Cameroon team that won the Afcon 2017 title in Gabon while Geremi lifted it twice during his playing career (2000 and 2002).

After finishing top of Group A, Cameroon face the tiny island nation of Comoros on Monday night in a round of 16 fixture at the Olembe Stadium.

Geremi confessed his happiness with the Indomitable Lions’ performances so far and he is hoping they claim their sixth Afcon title in front of their home fans.

“Honestly, as a Cameroonian we are proud and their performance in the first round is done,” he said.

“We topped our group and we are the hosts of the tournament, so there is a lot of expectations because the government has done a lot with the infrastructure and organization.

“We [Cameroonians] are expecting a lot and so far, everything is going well and we wish them all the best. Our wish is that they go as far as possible in this tournament, we will be very happy.

“We can see the enthusiasm and how happy they are when we win our matches.”