Afcon 2021: Comoros 0-1 Gabon - Boupendza's strike silences Afcon debutants

Aaron Boupendza scored the only goal that inspired Gabon to a 1-0 triumph over debutants Comoros at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Al Arabi star broke the deadlock at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the 15th minute following a fine link-up with Louis Ameka in the penalty area.

Article continues below

Boupendza rifled in a rocket past goalkeeper Ahamada Nadhoim from close range.

The Panthers tried to show composure upfront even without their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Cameroon.

More to follow…