Afcon 2021: ‘Bring back the trophy or bring back the money’ – Guinea leader tells squad

Guinea President Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya has sent a warning to national team players to make sure they win the Africa Cup of Nations trophy or return the money used to invest in the team’s preparations.

The Syli Nationale have been drawn in Group B of the competition set to kick off on January 9 in Cameroon, alongside Malawi, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

While addressing the team before they left for Cameroon ahead of the tournament's kick-off, Doumbouya, who led a coup on September 5, challenged the team to return home with the trophy.

“Bring back the trophy or bring back the money we invested in you. Period,” the President said as quoted by Soccer24.

Guinea, led by coach Kaba Diawara, will open their campaign with a game against the Flames at Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium Kouekong on January 10.

Four days later, they will come up against the Lions of Teranga before they wind up their group fixtures with a clash against the Warriors on January 18.

Guinea have never qualified for the Fifa World Cup finals, and their best finish in Afcon was runners-up in 1976. The team reached the quarter-finals in four recent tournaments (2004, 2006, 2008, and 2015).

The opening fixture will see hosts Cameroon come up against Burkina Faso in a Group A clash at Stade Omnisport Paul Biya, Olembe on January 9 before Ethiopia take on Cape Verde in the second fixture at the same venue.

Guinea squad for Afcon 2021:

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Fode Camara (Horoya, Guinea), Gaoussou Yousouf Siby (Wakrya, Guinea), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), and Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).