AFC orders ACL MD1-MD3 to be played away from China

While Johor Darul Ta'zim will play Guangzhou Evergrande in the group stage, the new direction has not yet affected JDT's schedule.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus eminating from China, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has today made the decision to move all match day 1 to 3 of the AFC Champions League to be played outside of China.

While most of the fixtures will remain as it is, those that are scheduled to be played in China for the first three match days will now be swapped with the corresponding away fixtures for China teams.

Johor Darul Ta'zim are the only Malaysian team in the competition for the 2020 season and they are in the same group as Vissel Kobe, Suwon Bluewings and Guangzhou Evergrande.

However this decision will not impact JDT's planning as their match against Guangzhou during this period is a home tie at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on 19 February, which is the second match day.

Depending on how the situation develops in the coming weeks or months, AFC will make further decisions on what actions to be taken pertaining to match day 4 to 6.

