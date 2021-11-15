AFC Leopards will work with Ringera-led committee and not FKF – Shikanda

AFC Leopards have become the first FKF Premier League club to support the decision taken by the government to dissolve the Football Kenya Federation and appoint a caretaker committee.

Last Thursday, the government through Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed dissolved the federation led by Nick Mwendwa over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a committee led by Retired Justice Aaron Ringera to run its affairs for the next six months.

While Caf and Fifa have warned Kenya of dire sanctions if Mwendwa and his team are not reinstated, top-flight side AFC Leopards have welcomed the move, describing it as a “bold step.”

'It is a bold step taken by Amina'

“AFC Leopards would like to thank the Minister for Sports, Culture and National Heritage Amb. Amina Mohamed and her team for the bold step of setting up a Caretaker Committee aimed at adopting a good governance framework to facilitate accountability and prudent management in football,” Ingwe said in a statement signed by chairman Dan Shikanda and obtained by GOAL.



“AFC Leopards endorses and supports the appointment of Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera and his committee in a move that is set to espouse a transformative approach to football management that creates an environment that shall fully exploit football’s capacity for leisure, and employment, in addition to offering avenues to enhance national cohesion, developmental give hope to thousands of youths who chose football as a career.

“AFC Leopards' leadership shall hold a press conference in the course of this week to address our members and the country at large on the same issue.”

'Fifa warns Kenya of dire consequences'

Earlier, Fifa called on the Kenyan government to reinstate Mwendwa by stating: “Going forward, without prejudice to the allegations that have been raised and any potential trial for offences that may have been committed, Fifa and Caf are asking you to consider the reinstatement of the FKF executive committee as prior thereto.

“Fifa and Caf administrators are prepared to work closely with the FKF and your office representatives – as it has already been the case in the recent past – to normalize the situation. I am convinced that our common efforts together with your trust will guarantee a successful outcome for Kenyan football.”

On Monday, Mwendwa was arraigned in a Kenyan court after spending two days at Gigiri Police Station.