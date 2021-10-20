AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards and rivals Gor Mahia will lock horns for the first time this season in the first-round meeting of the FKF Premier League at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.
The two Kenyan giants have a point to prove this season after they missed out on winning the top-flight title in the last campaign with Tusker clinching it after topping the 18-team table with 65 points from 32 matches.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Wednesday, October 20, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana.
|Midfielders
|Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems believes Gor Mahia will be the favourites heading into the Mashemeji derby but he has promised a good game from his lads.
Editors' Picks
“Gor Mahia have been active since the last season came to an end unlike us who only regrouped for the new season kick-off, so in terms of preparations I think Gor are okay but we cannot allow them to beat us easily,” Aussems told Goal.
“It will be a difficult derby and we hope to do our best and make our fans happy.”
Aussems will bank on captain Isaac Kipyegon and youngster Caleb Olilo to beat K’Ogalo and this is after the team lost close to 15 players in the ongoing transfer window owing to financial problems.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
Gor Mahia could rest their key players for the derby as they have a Caf Confederation Cup fixture coming up against Al-Ahly Merowe from Sudan on Sunday.
K’Ogalo won the first meeting 3-1 in Cairo and coach Mark Harrison, who will be taking charge of his first derby, has confirmed to Goal he will ring changes to his squad ahead of the continental assignment.
“It will be my first derby and I am looking forward to it, of course as a coach I want to win it, but remember we have a continental match coming up after three days and it means we have to rotate our squad,” Harrison told Goal.
“I will see how to go about it, but we need fresh legs to help us finish the job we started against Al-Ahly in Cairo.”
Goalkeeper Gad Mathews will likely keep his place in the starting XI with experienced defenders Harun Shakava and Philemon Otieno providing cover for him.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
Match Preview
Last season, the two teams met once in the league - the first round meeting which ended in a 0-0 draw but they boycotted the second round fixture citing Football Kenya Federation's delay to release their FKF Shield Cup winners and runners-up prize money.
However, the two rivals also faced off in the FKF Shield Cup final where Gor Mahia beat AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties to lift the trophy.
In the 2019 season, Gor Mahia took the bragging rights as they won the first round meeting 4-1 and then sealed the double over Ingwe with a 1-0 victory in the second meeting.
In the history of the derby, the two giants have met 89 times, AFC have managed 27 wins, Gor Mahia have registered 30 wins while 32 matches have ended in draws.
Ingwe have managed to score 77 goals against Gor Mahia while Gor have scored 86 goals against their sworn rivals.
The last time Ingwe beat Gor Mahia was in 2016 when super-sub forward Lamine Diallo scored for a 1-0 win.
While Ingwe have played two matches so far in this campaign beating champions Tusker 1-0 in the opener and drawing 0-0 against KCB, Gor have only played one match, a 2-1 win against the Bankers.