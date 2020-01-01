AFC Leopards provide transfer update as interest in defender Muwanga emerges

The former SC Villa star is the first player to be heavily linked with a move to Ingwe so far

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards have given a transfer update as interest on Ugandan defender Bernard Muwanga has been reported.

Muwanga, whose contract with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) ended and was not renewed, is said to have received offers from the Kenyan side but according to a senior Ingwe official, no player has been approached for a possible move yet.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, in a recent interview, revealed the club would only sign a few players who are experienced and will come to complement their fairly young squad.

“We are deeply assessing who to bring on board but we have not reached an agreement on who should be approached for a possible move,” a top official at Leopards told Goal.

The 26-year-old defender has also been linked with the Tanzania Mainland League side Mtibwa Sugar. He has also attracted interest from reining Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers FC according to reports in the country.

In 2019, Muwanga was at Police FC on loan before he moved to Bright Stars. The star signed a three-year deal with KCCA in 2018 and won the league title in the same year.

He featured for Proline FC for half of the 2019/20 season on loan before another such move to Bright Stars later on.

He was at SC Villa from 2016 to 2018 before he made what became a tough journey with the Kassasiro Boys.

Should Muwanga cross the border and join Ingwe, he will be the second Ugandan at the club currently after Benjamin Ochan.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ivan Ssebuguzi of Wakiso Giants hopes to win the UPL title under coach Douglas Bamweyana.

“I expect to do a lot for the club in winning titles be it the league title or Uganda Cup under the influence of the new head coach,” Ssebuguzi told Sports Nation.

"So, we can also represent the nation on the continent and also grow my career as a player.

“First of all, I want to thank the management of the Purple Sharks for the opportunity granted to me playing in the top-flight even though I didn’t reach my targets as a player last season.

“I have learnt a lot from the experienced players with me at the club and that’s my best career moment playing in the UPL with a club of status like Wakiso Giants.”