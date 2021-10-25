'Kenya football dragged through the mud by incompetent officials' - AFC Leopards' Aussems after Bandari loss

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has claimed incompetent match officials are dragging Kenyan football through the mud.

The Belgian tactician made the claims after his Football Kenya Federation Premier League side lost 2-1 to Bandari on Sunday at the Mbaraki stadium.

Totally incompetent

"These guys [officials] are totally incompetent and, for sure, they are dragging Kenyan football through the mud," the former Simba SC head coach said, as per Citizen Digital.

Meanwhile, Aussems stated they must reinforce the playing unit, which was massively depleted after the exit of 17 players before the 2021/22 campaign began in late September.

"I said a week ago that I am hoping we will be able to recruit at least two strikers. Did you see the game and how it became clear that we needed some fresh legs?" Aussems asked.

"I’m calling on management once again to look into this matter because it is derailing our plans for this season. We lost many players, and again, we can’t sign. It becomes difficult.

"The board is here, ask them for it’s now been four or five weeks since I told them that we needed players, and we already know which players we would like, but unfortunately this Fifa ban is not yet solved, so let’s see what will happen in the future."

Elvis Rupia - who scored 17 goals and was Ingwe's top scorer in the last season, Clyde Senaji, Benjamin Ochan, Jeff Oyemba, Austin Odhiambo, Harrison Mwendwa, Robinson Kamura, and Yusuf Mainge are among the first-teamers who ditched the local giants.

AFC Leopards are currently unable to beef up the squad with new players given the sanction from Fifa that was meted out on them due to debt owed to former coach Andre Casa Mbungo and ex-players Tressor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahoro, and Soter Kayumba.

The Bandari loss is the second consecutive defeat Ingwe have suffered since going down 1-0 to Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby's 90th edition last week.

Despite opening the season with a win against the reigning champions Tusker, AFC Leopards are currently 12th on the log with just four points.