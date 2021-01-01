AFC Cup Draw: ATK Mohun Bagan placed in Group D alongside Basundhara Kings and Maziya S&RC

Bengaluru FC will face the winner of qualifying play-off preliminary round one clash between Nepal Army Club and Sri Lanka Police on April 14...

Indian Super League (ISL) ATK Mohun Bagan have been clubbed with Bangladesh's Basundhara Kings, Maldives' Maziya S&RC and the winner of the play-off round in the Group D of the AFC Cup 2021.

Fellow ISL side Bengaluru FC will be facing the winner of the qualifying play-off preliminary round one clash between Nepal Army Club and Sri Lanka Police in the preliminary round two. In the other preliminary round two clash, Bangladesh, Abahani Dhaka will face the winner of Maldives' Club Eagles and Bhutan's Thimphu City. Both matches will be played on April 14.

