AFC Champions League: Vissel Kobe’s Gotoku Sakai all praise for Qatar’s bio-bubble

Vissel Kobe went down 2-1 against Ulsan in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League...

Former Japan international and Vissel Kobe Gotoku Sakai has expressed his satisfaction at the kind of treatment he received during the 2020 AFC Champions League East Zone tournament held in Qatar.

The West Zone finals, also held in Qatar in September, was also organised under the supervision of a team of experts from Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, LOC’s Health and Safety department and the AFC.

Sakai was interacting with the press after the East Zone final on Sunday where Vissel Kobe were beaten 2-1 by Ulsan Hyundai. Sakai, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in March, shared his experience as a telling attribute to the efforts put in to fight the virus.

More teams

"We knew before we came here about the situation (bio-bubble) – that we would not be able to go out and that it was very important to stay in the hotel as per the rules and sometimes even be restricted to the room. The situation (being in the bio-bubble) was even helpful in that we were able to focus completely on the game and not be bothered about other things," he was quoted ahead of their tie against Ulsan.

"Everything was good in the hotel including the food. We were also served a lot of Japanese items. I am happy with the stay. That is the reason why we got good results," added the former VFB Stuggart and Hamburg player.

Ulsan Hyundai coach Kim Do-hoon also echoed Sakai's sentiments with regard to the Covid safety protocols put in place at the competition.

"We were tested for Coronavirus every time we played a game on the previous day – this made us feel safe and I thank the LOC and the AFC. The bubble system was implemented right through and we could not meet anyone from outside. Good quarantine infrastructure was also provided [for the three players who had joined the squad in Qatar after the national team friendlies in Austria where there was a COVID outbreak among six players]," informed the 50-year-old.

Ulsan are now set to face Perspolis in the AFC Champions League final on Saturday at the Al Janoub stadium in Doha.