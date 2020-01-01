Adriko: Fufa's Magogo, Onduparaka FC laud long-serving defender

The right-back has been serving the Arua District community club since 2011

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has said players like Alex Adriko of Onduparaka FC should be celebrated.

Adriko has served the Uganda Premier League (UPL) club since 2011, from the time they were formed, before featuring in the Fufa Big League, to the time they earned a promotion to the top-tier in 2015.

“This is great. Such players in these modern times should be celebrated,” Magogo told Fufa's website with regards to Adriko's stay and achievements at the Arua district club.

“We salute Gasper [Adriko] for standing the test of time being with us all through," Onduparaka said about their long-serving right-back.

“We know that you are all about the team. We hope you will take a moment to reflect on a career that has seen transformation all through, new mates, many runs over the years.”

Adriko shared his best moments as a player for the community club and the best times he has savoured since their promotion to the UPL.

“Actually, there are two games I have enjoyed. The first one was Onduparaka against KCCA FC in the first season we were playing in the Uganda Premier League. Then, the recent game this season against Vipers SC at St Mary’s Kitende," he added.

“In the two matches, we lost the battles but I really felt I played to my best.”

Adriko also revealed what has aided his long stint at the Caterpillars.

“I have stayed here for a long time because of the good relationship with the club chairman [Benjamin Nyakuni],” the defender continued.

“He has been good for all of us all this time. He has advised and counselled us. He told us the future will be bright and good things are yet to come.

“When someone like the chairman is good to you, you need not disappoint them and that is why I have been here for so long otherwise I had offers but I did not want to disappoint him so I have stuck around.”

The veteran also opened about his plans for the future and whether he would like to play for another team.

“I am braced for fresh challenges ahead of me. Who knows, I will not be probably at Onduparaka. Next season, I want to up my game and other clubs could look for me,” Adriko concluded.

“I have been impeded by injuries but now I am okay and focused on trying new ventures. I am sure if I leave people will still be happy for me because I have been loyal to the club and given my best at all times.”