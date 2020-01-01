Adrian’s patience rewarded by ‘best club’ Liverpool after shunning offers to head home

The Spanish goalkeeper was a free agent in the summer of 2019 and bided his time before receiving an offer to join Premier League title hopefuls

Adrian says his patience after dropping into the free agent pool allowed him to link up with the “best club”, with a deal agreed with Liverpool after shunning advances from his native Spain.

The 33-year-old reached the end of his contract at West Ham when the 2018-19 campaign came to a close.

He attracted plenty of interest from that point, with the option there for him to head home.

Adrian opted against signing the first terms put to him, with that decision eventually rewarded when Liverpool came calling.

He told the Reds’ official website of his experiences in 2019: “The last year started in a difficult moment because, as everyone knows, I was in the last year of my contract with West Ham.

“I spent a good time there, six years playing for them and I really enjoyed that time. We didn’t have an agreement, so I had to decide to step to the side and continue my career [elsewhere].

“We are footballers and we don’t know where we are going to be in the next season or the next one, so we have to make sure we are happy doing our job and I took that decision by myself.

“It was a long summer with many negotiations with different clubs, with Spanish clubs that called me because I was out of contract, but I think the patience I have inside myself gave me the power to take the right decision and finally I think the best club that could have called me was the club who called me.

“So, I am here right now, I am enjoying the moment.”

Adrian got an opportunity to impress at Liverpool much quicker than he would have anticipated.

Goalkeeping rival Alisson picked up an injury on the opening day of the Premier League season, with the back-up required to step in.

Jurgen Klopp’s faith in the Spaniard was rewarded as he helped to get the Reds off to a winning start in pursuit of a first domestic title in 30 years.

He was also the hero in a penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Adrian slipped back out of the side in early October as Alisson returned to fitness, but has seen the odd outing since then while forming part of a triumphant Club World Cup squad.