Adil Khan rates - goal line clearance or equaliser against Bangladesh?

The defender was adjudged man of the match for his stellar performance against Bangladesh...

Just before Adil Khan was about to leave the hotel for the World Cup qualifying clash against Bangladesh, he received the news of his father's illness which needed surgery.

Khan was shaken but his focus remained at the job at hand. At the end of the 90 minutes, his name was on the lips of every Indian as he not only saved India's blushes with a crucial goal-line clearance but also hit the net with a fine header in the dying embers of the game to prevent Bangladesh from walking away with three points.

"It was one of the best moments of my life. As a defender the goal line save was more satisfying. In spite of the equalizer being my first international goal the save was more important. If India went down 2-0 at that stage then my goal would have not made any difference. It was a special day," the India international spoke at an online chat show hosted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"We always discuss before set-pieces. I remember I told that I will be attacking the first post and I told Chhetri bhai to go into the second post. Bangladesh players were marking Chhetri bhai closely. It was a perfect corner kick from Brandon. And we did have a little chat before taking the corner."

Khan has already arrived in Goa to participate in the upcoming edition of Indian Super League for his side Hyderbad FC and is currently in isolation as per the league's safety protocol.

"It is very difficult to be in a bubble. We are here, after seven months. We are not allowed to use the training pitch (for now). Our foreigners are here but they are in quarantine. It is definitely tough to be in the bubble. But we will start preparing from the coming week," the player spoke about his life in a bio-secure bubble.

Khan heaped praise on his fellow centre-back partner Sandesh Jhingan and also lauded India's shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for being constant support behind the defence.

"It is great to have teammates like him (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu). He is very serious about his fitness. You feel secure when he is under the post. He covers for your mistake. He is an inspiration for many. He is definitely one of the best goalkeepers that India will have in the coming years.

"(Whereas) Sandesh is the iron man of the team. He was playing for Sikkim United and back then also he was so tough. It is my luck that I am playing with him. We cover each other while we are playing for the national team. We are both good in the air and our pair is like a defensive wall for India. I hope with Gurpreet in goal, Sandesh and me will have many more clean sheets."

A product of the Sesa Football Academy, Khan moved to Sporting Club de Goa in 2008. He has played for giants like Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers and has been one of the players who has witnessed the change in Indian footballing landscape very closely.

"With time we have got better fields and infrastructure. The timing of the matches has also changed. This has helped us to give more on the pitch. In the first few seasons of ISL Indians were regarded to only make up the numbers, but now they are more important as they are scoring goals, providing assists and doing well defensively as well. Indian football is growing and we should look to maintain and improve our quality further."

The 32-year-old revealed that he idolises Mahesh Gawli and also follows David Beckham closely.

He did not hide his admiration for Kerala Blasters' sensation Sahal Abdul Samad and tipped him to be one of the footballers with the most potential to make it big in the coming years.

Khan started his career in midfield but has now turned himself into a central defender. He believes that his time in SESA and subsequently in Sporting has helped him to seamlessly change his position.

"When I first played for Sporting Club I played in different positions. In the academy also I played in various positions. So changing position was not that a big problem. In defence, you can conserve more energy and give more. Whereas, in midfield, you have to move back and forth. I can play as a midfielder now as well. But one thing it is more difficult to play as a central midfielder after playing as a centre-back. You need time to adjust and after a few matches, you will again feel comfortable. If the coach asks me to play in midfield, not a problem, I can slot in at any position," expressed the Hyderabad FC player.