Adidas deny secret Mason Greenwood talks with Man Utd with club yet to make decision on England international's future

Manchester United kit manufacturers adidas have denied “inaccurate” reports regarding supposed discussions about Mason Greenwood’s future.

There had been suggestions that the German sportswear giants had given their blessing for Greenwood to be absorbed back into the first-team fold at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old forward has not figured for United since January 2022 after being suspended indefinitely.

That decision was taken after charges of assault, attempted rape and coercive and controlling behaviour were brought against Greenwood.

Said charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023, but Greenwood has continued to work away from the rest of United’s squad as an internal investigation continues.

A decision was expected to be made before the start of the 2023-24 campaign, with the one-cap England international seeing a loan move mooted in the current transfer window.

Adidas were said to have given a green light for United to welcome Greenwood back into their fold, but a statement from the company insists that is not the case.

Adidas has said: “After inaccurate and speculative reporting within the media it's important for us to clarify that adidas has had no discussions with Manchester United regarding any member of their playing squad. We play no role in any decisions made regarding any member of the team or staff at the club.”

United boss Erik ten Hag, who is reportedly willing to have Greenwood at his disposal, has previously said: “It's a club decision. Of course, I have said my ideas and opinions but it’s a club decision. We all have to accept that.”

Greenwood has taken in 129 appearances for United, scoring 35 goals, with his solitary appearance for England coming against Iceland in 2020.