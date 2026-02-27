Adidas revive Azzurri glory with Italy 1970’s heritage jersey

adidas and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have unveiled the new Italy 1970’s Jersey, a heritage-inspired release that pays tribute to one of the most iconic decades in Azzurri history.

Drawing on classic design cues from the 1970s, the shirt celebrates the era that helped shape Italy’s global football identity. This collector’s piece reimagines vintage style with modern appeal, making it a must-have for fans of the Azzurri and lovers of retro football culture.

The Italy 1970s jersey features the historic FIGC crest used throughout the decade, bringing vintage authenticity to the forefront. Above the Tricolore shield, the word “ITALIA” appears in bold golden yellow, accentuating the shirt’s classic look.

On the left chest, a white adidas Trefoil outlined in black completes the heritage aesthetic - a nod to adidas’ deep-rooted identity and the timeless appeal of football’s golden era.

Iconic Italian footballer Alessandro Del Piero unveiled the shirt at the “Unexpected” show during Milan Fashion Week, where adidas fused sport, fashion and culture in a unique presentation.

This launch underlines adidas’ commitment to celebrating football history beyond the pitch, connecting sport with wider lifestyle and cultural moments.

Shop: adidas x Italy 70s Jersey

The Italy 1970’s Jersey is available from today, February 27, at adidas stores, selected retailers, FIGC stores and online at adidas.co.uk/football-jerseys.

Whether you’re a lifelong Azzurri supporter or a fan of vintage football fashion, this heritage release offers a classic piece of Italian football history.