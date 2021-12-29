Ademola Lookman shows Nigeria just what they are missing

Ademola Lookman was brought in this season from Red Bull Leipzig on loan by Brendan Rodgers and has impressed in his second stint back in the Premier League in the blue of Leicester City, hurting Liverpool on Tuesday and showing Nigeria what they're missing.

The 24-year-old showed his quality against the Reds, finishing a brilliant move which he started himself after picking up the ball in the middle of the park.

The King Power Stadium erupted in the loudest of cheers after the goal went in, showing how much it meant to the club who finally returned to the top half of the Premier League.

Lookman followed up his goal against Manchester City on Boxing Day with a much bigger goal that could impact the title race against Liverpool after coming on in the 56th minute in a tactical change made by Rodgers. The winger continued to provide Leicester’s brightest attacking moments in a game that saw the Foxes on the back foot most of the time.

The winger also showed Super Eagles fans what they could be missing at the upcoming African Cup of Nations and fans took to social media to question his exclusion from the Nigeria squad list for the tournament. However, with the Nigerian contingent full of attacking talent, many accept that competition is fierce for attacking berths.

Lookman outshines Liverpool’s African stars

Lookman was one of six Africans on display in the Leicester-Liverpool game. Mohamed Salah, the Premier League’s top scorer, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita all featured in the game for the mighty Liverpool but it was the Nigerian’s stroke of genius that stole the headlines for the Foxes.

Kelechi Iheanacho had a game to forget and was subbed off for Youri Tielemans as Lookman replaced Hamza Choudhury in the 56th minute of the game. Wilfred Ndidi played in an unfamiliar role in the centre of defence for the Foxes due to injuries keeping the squad limited to a few defensive options.

The hard-tackling midfielder recovered well from an earlier error which led to a missed Salah penalty to put in a strong shift in central defence for Leicester. Ghana's Daniel Amartey also made his country proud with a terrific showing in Leicester’s defence and showed Ndidi and Iheanacho what they could be up against at the Afcon if Nigeria and Ghana’s path’s cross at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mane had a game to forget. His goal contribution drought has now extended to the ninth game in a row, which has begun to worry Liverpool fans. He had an opportunity to steal a point for Liverpool but he blasted over the bar after initially confusing Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with his movement.

While Nigerians will continue to question his absence at Afcon 2021, Lookman's presence will be valuable for Rodgers and Leicester during the busy January period.