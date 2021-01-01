Adeboyejo on target as Bnot Netanya edge Hapoel Be'er Sheva in eight-goal thriller

The 24-year-old continued her fine form upfront as her side claimed an away victory in the league encounter

Yetunde Adeboyejo was on target for Bnot Netanya as they defeated Hapoel Be'er Sheva 5-3 in an Israeli Ligat Al game on Friday.

Prior to the game, the Nigerian had not found the back of the net in three games since her brace in a 4-0 win over Hapoel Petach Tikva.

On Friday, the 24-year-old was handed her ninth start of the current campaign for the Israeli outfit and she added to her tally, ending her drought.

Following a 3-0 defeat at Maccabi Emek Hefer, Bnot Netanya were seeking to bounce back against struggling Be'er Sheva, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Maccabi Kishronot Hadera last week.

In search for a return to winning ways, Hanna Medison Adler gave the visitors the early lead with her effort in the 21st minute.

However, the lead was shortlived as Kathleen Eduarda Souza Cruz da Silva levelled matters for the hosts four minutes later.

Seconds later, Rachel Shteinshnaider recovered the visitors' lead but Arava Shahaf responded for the hosts as she netted the equaliser in the 33rd minute.

Hannah Massagki, however, reopened the one-goal lead when she struck two minutes later to hand the visitors a 3-2 lead at the half-time break.

After the restart, Adler bagged her second goal and their fourth when she extended the visitors lead in the 57th minute, before Nigeria's Yetunde added their fifth of the encounter 13 minutes later.

Despite Michelle Francini Montero Venegas pulling one back in the 78th minute, the visitors held on to their two-goal lead to claim the victory.

Nigeria's Adeboyejo lasted the duration for Netanya and has now scored twice in nine games, while compatriot Effiom Mabel was in action for 67 minutes.

Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali featured for the duration for Be'er Sheba, along with Ghana's Blessing Agbomadzi, but they could not help their side escape another defeat at home.

This result saw Bnot Netanya go third on the log with 18 points from nine matches, while Hapoel Be'er Sheva are eighth with eight points from the same number of matches in the current season.

In their next fixtures, Netanya visit Maccabi Kishronot Hadera on March 18, while Be'er Sheva visit ASA Tel Aviv on the same day.