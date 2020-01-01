Adebayor makes Paraguayan Primera Division debut in Olimpia draw

The Togo international came on as a second-half substitute to make his maiden appearance in the Paraguayan top-flight

Emmanuel Adebayor made his Paraguayan Primera Division debut in Olimpia's 1-1 draw against Cerro Porteno on Sunday.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker replaced Roque Santa Cruz immediately after half-time but was unable to find the back of the net.

Adebayor joined Olimpia earlier this month as a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor in December.

The 35-year-old will be aiming to open his goal account when fourth-placed Olimpia visit fifth-placed Nacional in their next league game on Sunday.