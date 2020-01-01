Adama Traore registers outrageous dribbling stat as Wolves draw with Brighton

The 24-year-old made an eye-catching cameo as the Old Gold were held by the Seagulls on Saturday

Adama Traore completed more dribbles than any other player in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 0-0 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday...despite only playing for 26 minutes.

Traore put in an eye-catching shift after coming off the bench to replace Ruben Neves in the 64th minute, completing a remarkable five dribbles in his quest to help his side break the deadlock.

The wideman is the most prolific dribbler in the Premier League so far this season, having averaged 5.2 completed dribbles per match so far this campaign.

Both sides, however, settled for a point, which was enough to help Wolves climb into the Europa League qualifying positions after gathering 43 points from 29 games.

The Spanish-born forward, who is a target for Mali, has been a consistent presence for Wolves this term, featuring in all but one of their Premier League games this term.

Traore has scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

The wing-back will hope for a starting role when his side square off against Olympiakos in their upcoming Europa League game on March 12.