'Adama' Nsereko reveals Real Madrid or Barcelona ambition

The winger is yet to sign for any top-tier club but has a great love for local heavyweights KCCA FC and Vipers FC

Nkumba University winger Jamaldin Nsereko has revealed his ambition to one day play in Spain for either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Nsereko, who also harbours the desire to feature for the Uganda Premier League (UPL) rivals and heavyweights Vipers SC and KCCA FC, says he is working hard to achieve the dream of being a professional footballer.

“Locally, I would love to play for either KCCA or Vipers and my dream is to stand in either the Santiago Bernabeu or Camp Nou as part of any of those two great teams in the future, so I am working towards that,” Nsereko told Sports256.

Nicknamed 'Adama', after Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore, the 18-year-old forward also spoke of how different he is from the former Barcelona man and his love for Traore's teammates Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

“Those, that nicknamed me and always call me Adama, think we resemble in the playing style and structure but personally I think we ‘slightly’ resemble, but he is not a player I have been looking at even at Wolves,” explains Nsereko.

“Surprisingly, have been looking more at his teammates [Raul] Jimenez and [Diogo] Jota.”

The ambitious footballer further talked about Ugandan stars he likes as well as international figures he draws inspiration from.

“In Uganda, I love watching and learn from [Nelson] Ssenkatuuka, [Moses] Waiswa and [Jungu] Methodius,” Nsereko said.

“Abroad, I have always been inspired by Ronaldinho, then of recent, have been looking at [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and clips of Ronaldo [Da Lima], and [Didier] Drogba and many other good players.

“I must say, I don’t focus on one player but I try to learn from many.”

The youngster stated how his nascent career started despite getting no direct inspiration from anyone.

“I think it was natural, I was born with the talent and I believe it was in me that I will play football. By the time I started to get a sense of understanding, I was in love with soccer and I was playing, so nobody inspired me,” he continued.

“And I have never gone to any football academy in my life.

“Most of the family members, used to be part of sports, my dad used to play for Young Salumbe in the top-flight many years ago, my brother also played but never made it far and my two sisters were netballers.”

Nsereko, like many footballers in Uganda, is awaiting the resumption of games after they were suspended in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.