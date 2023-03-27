Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk says she 'will always be on the side of the victims' after husband charged with alleged rape

Achraf Hakimi's wife Hiba Abouk said they separated before he allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman, but added that she always supports the victims.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is under investigation by French authorities after the alleged incident, which a police report indicates took place on February 25 at his home in the Boulogne area of Paris. He has denied the allegations through his lawyer and has continued to play for PSG and Morocco.

Abouk addressed the situation on an Instagram story, writing that she doesn't live with Hakimi anymore and they are in divorce proceedings - though their separation occurred before the alleged rape.

She wrote that the charges brought "shame" and that she "needed time to digest this shock."

“It goes without saying that I have always been and will always be on the side of the victims, therefore, given the seriousness of the accusations, we can only trust in the good work of justice,” she added.

Hakimi played in PSG's Champions League second leg against Bayern Munich and has participated in international action with Morocco despite the allegations.

"The accusations are false," his lawyer, Fanny Colin, told Le Parisien in a statement last month. "He is calm and is at the disposal of justice."