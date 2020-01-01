Accident cost me 1996 Olympic gold medal – Kennedy Boboye

Former Nigeria international and Akwa United coach lamented his inability to be a part of Jo Bonfrere’s triumphant Dream Team in America

Former Nigeria striker Kennedy Boboye feels bad missing out on an Olympic football gold medal due to an accident.

Boboye played a key role in Johannes Bonfrere’s team journey but ultimately missed out on the main event.

Captained by the legendary Nwankwo Kanu, the Dream Team beat favourites Brazil and Argentina to the gold medal – a feat regarded as one of Nigeria’s finest moments in football.

More teams

24 years after the feat in the United States of America, the forward who now handles Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Akwa United posted a throwback photo where he narrated his ordeal which remains his ‘biggest regret ever’

“I played in all the qualifiers for the '96 Olympics except the last game cos of car accident injuries,” he tweeted.

“I didn’t recover on time to make the squad to Atlanta and that ruled me out of having an Olympic gold medal around my neck.

“That's my biggest regret ever. I thank God for life though. #TBT.”

Article continues below

I played in all d qualifiers for '96 Olympics except d last game cos of car accident injuries. I didn’t recover on time to make d squad to Atlanta & that ruled me out of having an Olympic gold medal around my neck. That's my biggest regret ever. I thank God for life though. #TBT pic.twitter.com/kizliKX3HK — Kennedy Boboye (@BoboyeKennedy) April 30, 2020

Following his retirement from active football after spells at Fortuna Dusseldorf, KFC Uerdingen 05 and Manning Rangers, Boboye went into administration.

After stints at Sunshine Queens, Sunshine Stars and Abia Warriors, he helped Plateau United win the NPFL in 2017 before replacing John Obuh at Akwa United after handling Remo Stars before then.

Alongside his role at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, the 42-year-old currently is the Nigeria U23 assistant coach.