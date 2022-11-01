AC Milan vs Red Bull Salzburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

All AC Milan need to do is avoid defeat against RB Salzburg in order to progress to the knock-out stage of the Champions League as the two teams meet at San Siro on Wednesday. With Chelsea already clinching the top spot in Group E, Salzburg can also qualify if they beat Milan.
Stefano Pioli's men suffered defeat home and away against Chelsea, which may come back to haunt them on the final matchday, but a 4-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb last time out has ensured that their destiny is still in their hands.
Meanwhile, Salzburg will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea last week as they sit third in the group, just a point behind Milan with ambitions to reach the last 16 for a second successive season.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
AC Milan vs RB Salzburg date & kick-off time
Game:
AC Milan vs RB Salzburg
Date:
November 2, 2022
Kick-off:
4pm ET / 8pm BST / 1:30am IST (Nov 3)
Venue:
San Siro, Milan
How to watch AC Milan vs RB Salzburg on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the contest is available to stream live on Paramount+.
BT Sport 5 is showing the game between AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
India
Sony Sports Ten 3 SD/HD
SonyLIV
AC Milan team news and squad
Pioli has signed a fresh contract as Milan coach until 2025 but is dealing with a number of injuries in the squad ahead of the crucial Champions League decider.
Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, Alexis Saelemaekers, Mike Maignan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all unavailable due to injury.
However, Ismael Bennacer and Olivier Giroud should return to the XI, probably in place of Tommaso Pobega and Divock Origi; while Fikayo Tomori is back after serving his one-game ban and may partner the experienced Simon Kjaer over Matteo Gabbia in the heart of the defense.
AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Rebic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mirante, Tatarusanu
Defenders
Ballo-Toure, Dest, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders
Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Tonali, Vranckx
Forwards
De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazatic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic
RB Salzburg team news and squad
Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle looks set to be without Junior Adamu and Oumar Solet, who are both struggling with thigh problems, while Brazilian forward Fernando and Argentine midfielder Nicolas Capaldo are also unavailable.
That leaves Noah Okafor and Benjamin Sesko to start up front, unless Adamu passes a late fitness test.
Max Wober may switch to a centre-back role, allowing captain Andreas Ulmer to play as left-back.
RB Salzburg possible XI: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Wober, Ulmer; Gourna-Douath; Seiwald, Sucic, Kjaergaard; Okafor, Sesko
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mantl, Kohn, Walke, Stejskal
Defenders
Brempt, Okoh, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Ulmer, Solet, Pavlovic, Wober, Dedic, Bernardo
Midfielders
Kameri, Bernede, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Sucic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Omoregie, Tijani
Forwards
Adamu, Koita, Simic, Sesko, Okafor