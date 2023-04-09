AC Milan add USMNT target Folarin Balogun to transfer wish list but expect Arsenal raid to be ‘Mission Impossible’

AC Milan have reportedly added the name of Folarin Balogun to their list of targets, but they expect a raid on Arsenal to be “Mission Impossible”.

Striker starring on loan at Reims

Serie A giants want another striker

Summer swoop will be difficult

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rossoneri, who are preparing to surrender their grip on the Serie A title as Napoli run away with that crown in 2022-23, are in the process of piecing recruitment plans for the next transfer window. A new striker is said to figure prominently in their thoughts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan have veteran forwards Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on their books at present, with there a need to freshen up those ranks with some younger, more long-term options. Calciomercato reports that USMNT target Balogun, who is owned by Premier League giants Arsenal, ticks all of the boxes at San Siro.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 21-year-old is, however, likely to cost around €30 million (£27m/$33m) and Milan are not expecting to prevail in any transfer scramble there. Instead, they are also keeping a close eye on the likes of Argentina-born Tigre loanee Mateo Regegui – who recently opened his goal account on his debut for Italy - Victor Boniface of Union SG, Red Bull Salzburg star Noah Okafor and experienced Lyon frontman Moussa Dembele.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has become a much sought-after asset this season after hitting 18 goals during a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims, and now has some big decisions approaching when it comes to his future with club and country – with England and the United States locked in an international allegiance battle.