Explained: Why AC Milan ultras threatened Inter’s Federico Dimarco with ‘swallowing his own tongue’ after their Champions League semi-final derby

Inter's Federico Dimarco was threatened by Milan ultras after their Champions League semi-final win, saying they'd make him "swallow his own tongue".

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nerazzurri emerged triumphant over bitter rivals AC Milan in both legs of the Champions League semi-final, which led to wild celebrations from Inter fans inside the San Siro. During that time, Dimarco was spotted with a microphone in his hand, participating in the chanting with the fans, which included a couple of offensive words which are no longer sang to the Rossoneri Curva Sud by the Curva Nord due to an agreement between the two fanbases.

The chorus went like this: 'Those who don't jump are Rossoneri...' followed by 'bigmouth Milanista'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The chants infuriated the Milan Ultras, who have now threatened with an intimidating banner in front of the player's house which read: "Dimarco, focus on playing, or we’ll make you swallow your tongue."

WHAT NEXT? Dimarco has since apologised to the Milan fans for his actions via an Instagram story in an attempt to resolve the matter.

"Tuesday night after the game, I let myself go in a moment of thoughtlessness. I wanted to apologise to all the Milan fans who felt offended," Dimarco wrote.