AC Milan target Nicolo Tresoldi has €60m price tag slapped on him by Club Brugge ahead of January transfer window

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AC Milan have been handed a significant reality check in their pursuit of rising star Nicolo Tresoldi. Despite the striker's open desire to move to San Siro, Club Brugge are prepared to play hardball over his valuation. The Belgian side have established a massive price tag for the forward following his explosive form in European competition.

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High valuation for Rossoneri target

AC Milan's long-standing interest in Tresoldi has hit a financial roadblock, as Club Brugge have reportedly set a staggering €60 million asking price for the young forward. However, the Belgian giants are under no immediate pressure to part ways with their prized asset, whose current contract is not due to expire until June 30, 2029.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Brugge will only entertain serious negotiations if their minimum valuation is met. While the Italian giants remain very keen on securing his services, formal discussions between the two clubs have yet to officially commence as the winter window approaches.

Stellar form sparks European interest

Tresoldi has seen his stock rise meteorically this season, netting 14 goals in just 17 appearances across all competitions - with his crowning moment coming via a stunning Champions League hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter at the San Siro.

Born in Cagliari, the forward holds dual citizenship, making him eligible for both Italy and Germany. While he currently represents the Germany U21 national team, his roots and recent performances have made him a household name in Serie A circles.

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A dream move to San Siro

The player himself has made no secret of his affection for the Rossoneri, previously describing the club as his ultimate destination - a side currently sitting fourth in the Serie A standings with 24 points, trailing league leaders Lazio by five points.

Tresoldi said in an interview this past February: 'Milan is a dream that pushes me to work every day. I'm really happy here at Club Brugge, but I know I have a long way ahead of me. The dream of playing for Milan is inside my head, and I think about it every morning when I wake up.'

Domestic dominance and current form

Tresoldi played a pivotal role in Club Brugge's recent domestic success, clinching the Belgian Pro League title in the 2025-26 season alongside the 2025 Belgian Super Cup, while also finishing the 2025-26 league campaign as the division's top scorer. Club Brugge currently sit second in the Belgian Pro League table with 28 points, trailing leaders Union Saint-Gilloise by just a single point.