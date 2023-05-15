AC Milan get huge Rafael Leao injury boost ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter

AC Milan could welcome back key forward Rafael Leao from injury for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter.

Leao back to fitness ahead of second leg

Dzeko and Mkhitaryan goals have Inter in charge

Leao missed first leg

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan boss Stefano Pioli has revealed that Leao – who missed last week's 2-0 defeat to Inter in the first leg at San Siro – should be back from a muscle injury for Tuesday's second leg. The Portuguese wide man has been a key figure for the Rossoneri this season, scoring 13 goals and laying on as many assists in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s better,” said Piolo at a press conference on Monday on Leao. “[Rade] Krunic and [Junior] Messias are too. If everything goes as it should, they’ll be available for training later and for tomorrow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have put Inter firmly in control of the tie going into the second leg, which is a technically an away game for Milan, despite the fact they share San Siro with their city rivals. But Leao could be key to overturning the deficit.

WHAT NEXT? The semi-final second leg kicks off on Tuesday night at 8pm BST, with Manchester City or Real Madrid awaiting in the Champions League final. Their semi-final is on Wednesday.