Abramovich just offered to sell Chelsea, says Swiss billionaire Wyss

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss says he has received an offer to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich alongside a group of several others.

Abramovich has come under increasing pressure over the past week following Russia's attack on Ukraine, with Labour MP Chris Bryant saying the Chelsea owner is "terrified" of facing sanctions from the British government.

The Blues owner has already released a statement saying that trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation would take the "stewardship" of the club from him indefinitely, but Wyss says he is part of a group trying to buy the club from the Russian businessman.

Who is Wyss?

Wyss is a Swiss-born businessman that currently resides in the U.S., having made his fortune as founder and former president and chairman of Synthes USA, a medical device manufacturer.

The 86-year-old has a reported net worth of over $5 billion and has been named one of "the most philanthropic people in the world" by Forbes.

Wyss has donated millions to environmental causes in recent years and his Wyss Foundation charity has over $2 billion in assets.

What was said?

"Abramovich is one of Putin's closest advisers and friends," Wyss told Blick. "Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic. Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

"I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich.

He continued: "As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say: I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors."

