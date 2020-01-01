Abraham admits to stealing ideas from Giroud in Chelsea striker battle

The Blues frontman admits that he is still learning his trade, with a World Cup-winning colleague proving to be a perfect mentor

Tammy Abraham admits he is looking to “steal some ideas” from Olivier Giroud in an ongoing battle to fill a central striking berth at Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has a number of options to consider at Stamford Bridge when it comes to leading the line.

Abraham was the favoured option last season, in what proved to be a breakthrough campaign for a home-grown talent in west London.

Giroud also saw minutes at times, with the World Cup winner still going strong at 34 years of age.

Timo Werner was then added to the mix over the summer, with the Germany international boasting a prolific strike rate across his career to date.

Injuries have allowed Lampard to shuffle his pack in 2020-21, with Abraham impressing across recent outings while Giroud netted four times in a Champions League win over Sevilla.

They are now competing for a No.9 role going forward, with both bringing similar qualities to the fold, and an England international is looking to take as many lessons as possible from an experienced French colleague.

Abraham told Chelsea’s official website of working with Giroud: “Of course I learn a lot from him.

“He’s someone I grew up watching on TV so it’s great for me to be training with him now every day. I like to watch him and steal some ideas to add to my own game. I look at the way he holds the ball up and try to add parts of his game to mine.

“He gives me advice all the time. We were on the plane back from Newcastle the other day and I asked him what he thought of my header that the keeper saved. He gave me good criticism and things I can work on to score more headers.”

Abraham added on the areas he is looking to improve: “There are still a few things that I’m trying to work on.

“I’m very tall so I know I can score more headers and I want to improve my hold-up play, which is vital because sometimes a team needs the striker to hold the ball up so they can all get forward.

“I think I’ve got good feet for a tall guy and I know where the goal is. I’m always in and around the right places to try and get a shot off.”

Abraham has shown that he can cut it among the domestic and continental elite, recording 23 goals across the last two campaigns, but there is more potential for him to unlock.

Playing with Giroud and Co is aiding that cause, as is working with Lampard – one of the finest goal-scoring midfielders English football has ever seen.

“He tells me just to keep working as hard as I can,” Abraham said of his boss.

“He knows the goals are there so he encourages me to work on the other side of my game. I’ve been a player always so focused on scoring goals that sometimes I forget to do the other stuff so it’s about learning that.

“The goals will always come when I work hard. I know I’ve done well but it’s about kicking on from here and pushing myself to the limit.”

Chelsea will be back in action on Saturday evening when they take in a home date with Leeds.