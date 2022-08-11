About time a Nigerian club wins Caf Champions League - Rivers United's Onoja

The midfielder says the reigning Nigerian champions will leave no stone unturned in their quest to stroll past the Liberian top-flight side

Joseph Onoja is confident Rivers United will overcome Watanga FC when both teams meet in the Caf Champions League first round, and he is looking further ahead in the tournament.

The draw ceremony which served up plenty of interesting match-ups took place on Tuesday at the Caf headquarters in Cairo.

There, the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League team were zoned against Arab Dei Fofana’s men - who claimed the Liberian First Division title last season.

According to the midfielder, Stanley Eguma’s Pride of Rivers boast enough quality to get the job done against the Liberians.

“It’s a good draw for us but there are no easy teams in Africa when you talk about the Caf Champions League,” Onoja told GOAL.

“They are champions of Liberia and that is an indication we will not have it easy when we come against them.

“Nonetheless, we are very prepared to get the job done. As champions of the NPFL, Nigerians expect a lot from us and we cannot afford to let them down.

“It has been a while since a team from Nigeria won the Caf Champions League and we are aiming to end this drought. This is our biggest motivation but we will take every match as they come.”

Rivers United will host Watanga at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium before flying to the West African country for the reverse fixture.

Should Eguma’s men pull through on aggregate, they will lock horns with reigning African champions Wydad Casablanca in the second round.

And the former Heartland and Gombe United midfield whiz is looking forward to that potential showdown.

“We are not there [in the second round] yet, but they are unavoidable if we progress,” he continued.

“Having emerged as Nigerian champions in a league that has great teams like Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers, I don’t think we will be scared of them.

“No doubt Wydad AC are one of the most successful clubs in Morocco having amassed titles in the country as well as on the continent, however, we will give them a fight for their money.”

The first leg of the Caf Champions League first round will be held between September 9 to 11, 2022 while the second leg will take place from September 16 to 18, 2022.