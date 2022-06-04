Omar Abdulrahman: UAE's nearly man has one final shot at glory in World Cup play-off

Many believe the UAE international is the best Asian footballer never to play in Europe, but he could earn his place in the spotlight this week

With the final spots at the 2022 World Cup set to be decided this month, much of the focus has been on Ukraine's heroic bid to qualify for Qatar, Australia's attempt to battle through the play-offs again, and the prospect of Peru's boisterous fans travelling to second successive tournament.

Few eyes have been cast on the United Arab Emirates.

Perhaps that's unsurprising. After all, they had an unremarkable qualifying campaign – 12 points from 10 games in the third round of the Asian section seeing them sneak into third place in their group and the play-off spot.

They also have little World Cup pedigree, having reached the finals just once before, in 1990, so few pundits expect them to claim the one remaining place in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia.

However, if the UAE are to cause a surprise and beat the Australians or the Peruvians to a place in Qatar, much will depend on the man many call the finest Asian footballer never to play club football in Europe – Omar Abdulrahman.

Abdulrahman has been the shining light of UAE football for the last decade, one of Asian football's most promising talents, who even earned a trial at Manchester City. Here at GOAL, we ranked him on our list of the 50 best players in the world for the 2012-13 season.

However, the 2016 AFC Player of the Year is now 30 years old, his career harmed by injury and a lack of exposure outside of the middle east.

If Abdulrahman is to be the star so many in Emirati football believed he could be, this could well be his last chance.

Getty/GOAL

Failed moves and false dawns have been the general theme of Abdulrahman's career.

A bold and skilful No.10 with a relaxed playing style but an eye for a killer pass, Abdulrahman attained cult status among world football aficionados.

However, he also came to be known for his unorthodox hairstyles – throughout his career, he has sported an afro that even Carlos Valderrama or Marouane Fellaini would be proud of.

At Al-Ain, his boyhood club where he spent a decade until 2018, he scored 44 goals and provide 88 assists in 175 appearances, with the club winning the league title twice.

Several European clubs attempted to sign him, with Man City coming closest in 2012 after he impressed at the summer's Olympics in London.

He did well on trial in Manchester but work permit issues – he had made less than 10 senior international appearances for a nation ranked outside FIFA's top 50 – made signing him impossible.

Since then, possible moves have come and gone. There was interest from Arsenal, a loan bid from Nice and an offer from Benfica, but a move to Europe never materialised.

Indeed, save for a five-game loan spell with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia – during which he tore his cruciate knee ligament – Abdulrahman has played his entire club career in UAE.

Getty/GOAL

As well as his lengthy stay at Al-Ain, he also had an injury-disrupted stint at Al Jazira, while he is now with Shabab Al-Ahli having signed as a free agent in February this year.

Abdulrahman staying in the Emirates can be put down partly to UAE's smaller standing in world football, but also at least partly to his celebrity status within the country.

For example, after being named player of the tournament at the 2013 Gulf Cup, he was gifted a Bugatti Veyron.

He has been the face of Nike and Pro Evolution Soccer in his homeland, and earned wages far beyond those he could expect at a mid-ranking European club.

Through his mid-20s, Abdulrahman was reluctant to leave a world where he was the main man, and those in charge of UAE football were happy to have their golden child close at hand.

He is no longer untouchable, though. He missed two penalties in the 2017 Gulf Cup final, before suffering his serious knee injury not long after, setting off a chain of niggling fitness issues which have plagued him since. He has not played for the UAE since November 2019.

On the last day of the 2021 January transfer window, Abdulrahman was released by Al-Jazira after missing the entire season through injury. There is no longer talk of the big move to Europe.

The hopes that he would be the trailblazer from the Arabian West Asian nations to crack the biggest clubs in the continent next door have been dashed.

Getty/GOAL

Yet he has one shot left at global glory, and that comes on Tuesday. Abdulrahman is in the UAE squad for the play-off with Australia (the winners will face Peru on June 13), and appears to have rediscovered his form at just the right time.

Having joined Shabab Al Ahli in February on a six-month deal, he has impressed in the Asian Champions League group stages held recently, creating two assists and playing a key role in two more goals as the Dubai side won 8-2 against Al Gharafa of Qatar.

Afterwards, he told Abu Dhabi Sports when asked if he will feature for UAE in the play-offs: “With no doubt, even if I'm not ready. Being 50 per cent ready means you're ready.

"However, I am 100 per cent ready because it is everybody's dream, it is the dream of UAE.

“I hope everyone stands together, not only the players, the technical staff and the administration team, but also the media, fans, and everyone during this time – because the two remaining matches can lead us to the World Cup finals.

“Of course, the first play-off against Australia will be difficult for sure, but with solidarity, we will be able to make the UAE fans happy.”

Sending the UAE to a first World Cup for 32 years – the first one held in the middle east, no less – would be quite the way of making up for all the forlorn hopes Abdulrahman has inspired in his compatriots during the last decade.