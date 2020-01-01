Abdul: Yanga SC players were poor against Simba SC and “we apologise to fans”

The Jangwani giants’ assistant captain begs the fans to forgive them after suffering a humiliating derby defeat on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant captain Juma Abdul has pleaded with club fans to forgive them after the embarrassing 4-1 defeat against rivals Simba SC in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Goals from Gerson Fraga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to make Simba fans smile wide at a half-packed National Stadium, and kept alive their hopes of sealing a double this season.

On the other hand, the defeat dashed Yanga’s hopes of earning a direct ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Simba grabbed the opener in the 21st minute from a strike by their Brazilian star Fraga following an attack that was spearheaded by John Bocco, which ended up undoing Yanga’s defence.

Simba stretched the lead in the 50th minute when Chama, after assisting in the making of the first goal, beat Metacha Mnata in Yanga’s goal. As Yanga were still in shock due to Chama’s goal, Miquissone added the third for Simba two minutes after the second goal.

Yanga fought and earned a 70th-minute goal from Fei Toto’s strike but Yassin, a second-half entrant, ensured Simba claimed a huge win as he scored the fourth goal in the 88th minute.

Abdul has now asked the fans to forgive them because they did not expect to lose the fixture by a huge margin and also went further to explain most of the players did not play according to the coach’s instructions.

“We thank God for giving us the chance to play and first of all I want to openly confirm we have all accepted defeat because if you don’t accept defeat then you don’t know how to compete,” Abdul told Goal.

“Our main problem, is we did not play according to the coach’s instructions, our players did not follow what the coach had asked us to do and we lost the game because of that, we did not control the midfield and gave our rivals the chance to dominate and push the ball forward, and we ended up conceding four goals.

“The biggest thing I want to tell Yanga fans is they should forgive us, we did not expect to concede four goals, it is part of the game, we know we have hurt them, they came knowing we will get a win and it did not happen, we came to fight and get a win and it did not happen, and so on behalf of the team, I apologise to the fans and ask for forgiveness.”

After the match, Yanga coach Luc Eymael told Goal he will take the blame for the humiliating defeat.

“I think we were not the best team today [Sunday], and we did not deserve to win, and to protect my players, I want to assume responsibility for this defeat,” Eymael told Goal.

“It was a very sad day for our fans, our sponsors, and all members and players and the technical staff, it is a very sad day and I want to apologise to all of them on behalf of the players but unfortunately it is the worst day for us.

“Now we see if we are really men, if we can bounce back, unfortunately, this game is finished, we cannot play it again, we have to see if we can bounce back and finish second on the league table and we have to take some positives from this defeat.”

Sunday's match was the third time the two Kariakoo rivals clashed in the year and while the first tie on January 4 ended in a 2-2 draw after a Yanga comeback, Simba lost the March 8 meeting by a 1-0 margin.

Simba will now face Namungo - who defeated Sahare All-Stars in the first semi-final - in the ultimate match as their dream of a season double remains alive.