Aaron Olanare: Changchun Yatai sign Super Eagles forward

The Nigeria international will continue his career in the Far East after agreeing terms with the Changchun outfit

Aaron Olanare has joined China League One outfit Changchun Yatai on a free transfer from rivals Sichuan Longfor.

The former Guangzhou R&F forward helped Sichuan Longfor avoid relegation from the Chinese second division last campaign, with 19 goals in 27 league appearances in 2019.

Article continues below

He becomes the second Nigerian player to join Changchun Yatai in recent years after Odion Ighalo who featured in their team before leaving for Shanghai Shnehua in February 2019.

More teams

Olanare will be aiming to help the Changchun's People Stadium outfit return to the Chinese Super League in the 2020 season and after their fifth-place finish last term.

The 25-year-old has previous playing stints in Isreal with Beitar Jerusalem, in Norway with Valerenga and Sarpsborg 08 and in Russia with CSKA Moscow and Amkar Perm.