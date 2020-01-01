A North American 'super league' is best for MLS and Liga MX - Irarragorri

The Santos Laguna and Atlas owner says that the two leagues would benefit from working together in the long-term

Santos Laguna and Atlas owner Alejandro Irarragorri says he believes that combining Liga MX and MLS would be a mutually beneficial move for the two leagues as the idea of a North American “super league” is one that remains a hot topic.

MLS and Liga MX announced a formal partnership in 2018, with the two leagues coming together for an annual Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring teams from the two leagues, and Campeones Cup, which features a one-off match between the winners of each league.

In addition, the MLS All-Stars has been scheduled to face off with the Liga MX All-Stars in this summer's All-Star Game, which is set to be hosted in Los Angeles. The future of this year's match, though, is up in the air as both leagues remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

Liga MX has long been superior on the field when it comes to meetings between the two leagues, with Liga MX winning each and every iteration of the current format of the CONCACAF Champions League.

However, MLS' off-the-field expansion, sponsors and business dealings have drawn the admiration of Mexican teams, who are looking to better their financial situations while capturing the American market even further.

"A high percentage of Mexican football's income comes from the USA," Irarragorri wrote in a statement. "Their league [MLS] has been growing in an ordered, slow, but consistent way in all senses: commercially, infrastructure, financial structure, diffusion and on the field."

He added: "It's probable that the possible creation of a North American 'super league' is best for MLS in the short term and for Liga MX in the medium term, but over the long term it is best for both and the potential to add value and create jobs is immense. Without doubt it is an alternative that should be explored and analyzed."

Irarragorri's statement comes just days after Liga MX announced it would be suspending promotion and relegation for the next five years with funds set to be guaranteed for second division sides, who have seen a decline in TV revenue, sponsorship and ticket sales in recent years.

Mexico's second division will become a developmental league for younger Mexican players, with reports stating that the league will limit the number of players over the age of 23.

Doing so would limit the amount of jobs available for senior players, with Mexico's players' association, AMFpro, opposing the decision to eliminate relegation and limit the second division.

Article continues below

MLS, meanwhile, has always operated as a closed league lifted by expansion as several more teams will enter the competition in the coming years.

This season features the debuts of Inter Miami and Nashville SC with Charlotte and Austin set to begin play in 2021 while Sacramento and St. Louis enter MLS in 2022.

MLS commissioner Don Garber has stated that the league will not expand after those teams have entered, capping MLS at 30 teams, at least for the time being.