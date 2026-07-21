Michael Olise faces an unexpected personal crisis. The 24-year-old France star returned from the United States to find a German woman of Moroccan descent revealing the existence of his 20-month-old daughter, sparking a legal dispute over child support and full recognition of the child.

German newspaper "Bild" splashed the testimony of Fatima Zonbrischer across its front page. The 34-year-old, who lives in Dusseldorf, confirmed she was in a romantic relationship with the player four years ago when he turned out for Crystal Palace. The relationship lasted two years, and she discovered she was pregnant two weeks after they split.

A paternity test in Munich proved Olise is the father of the child, Alia Nour. Zonbrischer accused the player of refusing to see his daughter and pay appropriate maintenance, pointing out that his lawyers initially offered only 836 euros per month before raising it to two thousand euros. She received no actual payments for two years.

Zonbrischer told the newspaper: "It pains me to see his harshness towards his child. He does not speak to me directly but sends his lawyers, who advised him not to see the child, and one of them even suggested that I buy her second-hand clothes."

Olise's legal team hit back and denied the accusations. They confirmed the player offered assistance from the outset and remains open to an amicable agreement, revealing that Zonbrischer demanded monthly maintenance of 60,000 euros before the French courts to no avail. Olise, they say, offered to pay an amount exceeding the maximum legally permitted in Germany.

The timing could hardly be worse for the attacking midfielder. He racked up the most assists at the 2026 World Cup, and his name is now being heavily linked with Real Madrid, who want to reunite him with friend Kylian Mbappe in the Spanish capital. For a player who guards his privacy, this public revelation lands as a harsh blow.