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A major shock: Could Al-Hilal lose Koulibaly in the AFC Champions League play-offs?

Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd
Al Hilal
Al-Sadd
AFC Champions League Elite
K. Koulibaly
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Senegal

Senegalese defender causes problems for the captain

Sunday evening reports brought fresh updates on the injury to Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly of Saudi champions Al-Hilal, as the club prepares for the knockout phase of the AFC Champions League.

The knockout rounds are set to begin tomorrow in Jeddah, with the Western Conference quarter-finals—delayed because of the Middle East conflict—kicking off first.

Al-Hilal will face Al-Sadd on Monday, Al-Ahli Jeddah take on Al-Duhail, and Al-Ittihad meet Al-Wahda on Tuesday.

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According to Saudi daily Al-Riyadhiah, the centre-back’s injury could sideline him for the knockout phase.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Sadd crest
Al-Sadd
ALS

In a medical statement, Al-Hilal confirmed that the centre-back is dealing with a haematoma in his anterior thigh muscle and will travel to Jeddah in the coming hours to continue treatment.

His absence would be a major blow to German coach Simone Inzaghi, given Koulibaly’s status as a cornerstone of the Al-Hilal defence.

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