A major hurdle… Two experienced candidates in the running to succeed Gattuso following Italy’s disaster

It appears that the days of Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso are numbered following his disastrous failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with two big names emerging as potential successors.

The Italian national team lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties in the European play-off final, meaning the Azzurri will miss the World Cup for the third consecutive time – a first in history.

The hours following the match saw a tense atmosphere in Italian football, amid calls for radical change that necessitate decisive decisions.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, a journalist with Sky Sport, Gattuso’s tenure with the national team has come to an end, and Gianluigi Buffon, the team’s manager since 2023 and one of its most prominent figures, who acted as a link between the players and the federation, is expected to leave with him.

Di Marzio added that with Gattuso’s departure, two big names are emerging as candidates to take over as Italy manager: Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.

Read also:

Will Italy get a new chance to compete in the World Cup?

Conte has previous experience with the national team, having managed them between 2014 and 2016, whilst Allegri represents a highly experienced option at the highest levels.

It is unlikely that either would turn down the job if they received a formal offer.

However, the Italian Football Federation’s attempt to sign either coach could face an obstacle, as Conte is currently under contract with Napoli, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis does not appear willing to let him go. The situation is similar for Allegri, who has been leading Milan since last year as part of a long-term project.